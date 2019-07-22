Home

Shirley Rata CRAWSHAW

Shirley Rata CRAWSHAW Notice
CRAWSHAW, Shirley Rata. Passed away peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sally-Anne and Grant, and the late Tony. Nana to Michael, Jonathan and Crystal. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, Auckland on Friday 26th July at 11am. A special thank you to the staff at Greenwich Care Hospital for the compassionate care they gave Shirley.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
