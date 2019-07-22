|
CRAWSHAW, Shirley Rata. Passed away peacefully on 20th July 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sally-Anne and Grant, and the late Tony. Nana to Michael, Jonathan and Crystal. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Milford Baptist Church, 3 Dodson Avenue, Milford, Auckland on Friday 26th July at 11am. A special thank you to the staff at Greenwich Care Hospital for the compassionate care they gave Shirley.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019