|
|
|
DRUMMOND, Shirley Rae. Life member Putaruru RSA womens section. Peacefully on the 22nd May 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Royce. Much loved mother and mother in law to David, Margaret and Steve, and Sylvia and Jon. Adored Nana to Sarah, Nicola, Graeme, Shelley, Brett, Stephen, Rachel, Jamie, Shaun, Daniel, and her great grandchildren Paige, Aimee, Addison, Taylor, Bella, Connor, Charlie, Josie, Zoe, Jack, Kurt, Lachlan, Hunter, Brodie, Rocco, Alex, Lily, and Bailey. Loved by her sister Jenny. According to Shirley's wishes a private cremation has been held with a Memorial service to be held at a later date. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020