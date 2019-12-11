|
TOD, Shirley Popham. Born April 22, 1931. Passed away on December 06, 2019. Is at rest to be with her men, Eddie and Robert Much loved mother In law to Pam and Mum to the late Robert. Loved Nan to Rebecca, Brad, Andrew and Amy. Dearly loved Great Nan to Marshall and Matilda We would like to thank the Staff at Evelyn Page Rest Home Orewa for their Care and Support A Service for Shirley will be held at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, Saturday 14th December 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019