Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Geards Funeral Home
Kaitaia
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mangonui Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BOYED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Phyllis BOYED

Add a Memory
Shirley Phyllis BOYED Notice
BOYED, Shirley Phyllis. Sadly passed away on Thursday 10 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Mother to Delwynne and John. Mother-in-law to Laura. Grandmother to Sarah, Matthew, Bradley, Katrena, Jeneya, Jahred. Great grandmother to Samaya, Alisha, Gene, James, Ryhanna, Zayden, Skylah, Oliver, Harrison, Kingston, Malachi, and Dominique. Service and refreshments at 11 am at Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia, followed by burial at Mangonui Cemetery on Tuesday 15th September.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -