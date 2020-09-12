|
|
|
BOYED, Shirley Phyllis. Sadly passed away on Thursday 10 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Mother to Delwynne and John. Mother-in-law to Laura. Grandmother to Sarah, Matthew, Bradley, Katrena, Jeneya, Jahred. Great grandmother to Samaya, Alisha, Gene, James, Ryhanna, Zayden, Skylah, Oliver, Harrison, Kingston, Malachi, and Dominique. Service and refreshments at 11 am at Geards Funeral Home, Kaitaia, followed by burial at Mangonui Cemetery on Tuesday 15th September.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2020