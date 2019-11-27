|
CAMPBELL, Shirley Philomena Josephine. On November 25, 2019 after a short illness at Waitakere Hospital. Loved mother and mother in law of Jennifer and Craig, Robyn and Marty, Wayne and Lianne, and Suzanne and Cedric. Loved grandmother of Corey, Merena, Jason, Rochelle, Danielle, Luke, Cherie, Nathan, Reece, Brad, Justin and Tara, Wade and Kayla, and Geena. Loved great grandmother of Dante, Rayne. Denzel, Bailee, Johnny, Roy, Buggy (Isobel), Charlee and Isabella. Loved sister of Kathleen, Alfred, Margaret, Sydney, Percy (all deceased) Rita (Australia) and Horace. Also loved by her many nephews and nieces will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 28th of November 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019