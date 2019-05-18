|
UNDERELL, Shirley Patricia. Passed peacefully in her sleep at Logan Campbell Rest Home on 15 May 2019; aged 76 years. Dearly beloved daughter of Pauline and Basil (deceased) and much loved sister of Raymond and Kevin. Pauline's first child and life long friend, care giver, companion and daughter has waved "Goodbye." Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Tuesday 21 May, at 10:30am, to be followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, 353 St Heliers Bay Road, Kohimarama, Auckland, 1071 All Communication to Kevin at [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
