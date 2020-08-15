Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HOUGHTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Olive (McConnell) HOUGHTON

Add a Memory
Shirley Olive (McConnell) HOUGHTON Notice
HOUGHTON, Shirley Olive (nee McConnell). Peacefully passed away into the presence of her Lord and Saviour on Saturday 8th August 2020, at Hilda Ross, Hamilton. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil for 60 years. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Sheryl and Ray Locy, Stafford and Veronia, Torrey and Kerri, Brent and Tracey, Reece and Gill, and Darryl and Lynn. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Due to overseas travel and current restrictions funeral details are still to be confirmed. All communications to the Houghton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -