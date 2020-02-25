|
NORTH, Shirley. Born 19th August 1951. Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020 after a short illness. Much loved partner of Steve and her 'in-laws' Carla, Gloria and Hugh. Cherished sister of Wendy and Terry. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Derek and aunt to Jarad, Jenna and Kimberly. A private cremation has been held. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at the Scenic Hotel, Paihia at 12.30pm on Sunday 1st March 2020. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation if you wish to Hospice Mid-Northland via their website: hospicemn.org. nz. All communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020