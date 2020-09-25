Home

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Cathedral
Hamilton
Shirley Norris MUIR


1927 - 2020
Shirley Norris MUIR
MUIR, Shirley Norris. Born: 27 July 1927, Huntly. Died: 22nd September 2020 (aged 93) of a broken heart. Beloved wife, of 71 years to Tom. It seems that she could not bear being in this world without him after his passing last week. Mother to Christine, Diane (deceased) and Carol. Much loved Sister, Sister in Law, Gran, Great Gran cousin, Aunty, Mother in Law and friend. Lover of celebrations, dressmaker extraordinaire, catalyst, behind construction of many Waikato's Kindergartens, flawless hostess, phenomenal florist, lifelong baker and simply the best Pavalova maker ever. Funeral: Wednesday 7th October, St Peter's Cathedral, Hamilton 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
