EDMUNDS, Shirley Noeline. Passed away peacefully on Monday 3 June 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian of 58 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Jackie and Rob, Lynda and Wayne, Robert and Corina. Treasured grandmother of Brett and Nathalie, Monique and Jason, Nicholas, Daniel and Eliza, Aaron and Hannah, Jayden, and Anna. Great grandmother of Louis, Sam, Logan, and Blake. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 6 June at 3.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Edmunds family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
