Anderson Funeral Services Ltd
73A Main St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui 4814
06-363 7918
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Paul's Anglican Church
Seabury Avenue
Foxton Beach
Shirley (nee McGeehan) (Elizabeth) BRASCH

BRASCH, Shirley (Elizabeth) (nee McGeehan). Of Foxton. Peacefully passed away with family and much love at Palmerston North Hospital on 28th February 2020. Loved wife of the late Eric. Most treasured mum and mother-in-law of Jane, Andrew, Margaret and Grant, cherished nan of John, Samantha, Gabrielle, Charlie and Charlotte. Special thanks to the caring staff of Opal Ward, Palmerston North Hospital. A service for Elizabeth will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Seabury Avenue, Foxton Beach on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Donations to St. John Ambulance, Private Bag 4003 Levin would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to the Brasch family C/- PO Box 20, Foxton 4848. Anderson Funeral Services FDANZ Foxton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
