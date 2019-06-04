|
McCARTIE-BURNS, Shirley Moira (nee Roper). Passed away at her home on Saturday 1 June 2019. Loved wife of the late John Burns and the late Trevor McCartie. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Eileen, Shona, Myra and Paul, Karen and Dave, Mark and Suzie. Loved grandma of her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Shirley's life will be celebrated at the Lychgate Chapel, Johnsonville on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
