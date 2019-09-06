Home

STRICKETT, Shirley Miriam (nee Knox). Born January 03, 1931. Passed away on September 04, 2019. Much loved wife of Albert (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Paula and Rex, David and Diane, Ian and Fleur and the late Charmaine. Adored Nan to 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren (and counting). Heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful care given by all the staff at Peacehaven Home. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
