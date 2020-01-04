Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter
51 Victoria Street
Hamilton
IRVING, Shirley Mildred. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 31 December 2019. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Much loved and cherished mum of Craig and Karen, Mark and Anne, Brett and Tracey, Annamaree and Marc; beloved mother-in-law of Sheryl. Loved Grandma of Brendon, Sara and Andy, Connor, Vanessa and Dan. Great Grandma of Jackson. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday 7 January 2020 at 12 noon at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Waikato Hospice and may be left at the church. All communications to the Irving family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
