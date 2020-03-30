Home

MCKAY, Shirley (nee Paterson). On Tuesday 24th March 2020 passed away peacefully, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Harold (Mac) McKay, treasured mother of Craig, Jan, Steve and Liz, and mother-in-law to Trevor, Robyn, Vesta and Lynn. Beloved Gunny to Tatum, Aaron, Sarah, Callum, Harry and Cameron, and all their children. Rest peacefully; we'll miss you terribly, but we know that you are off on more adventures around the stars, just as you used to drive around the country in your wee mini, visiting family and friends. I am I and you are you. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
