Shirley May TURNER

Shirley May TURNER Notice
TURNER, Shirley May. (Born 31st December, 1930 -8th October, 2019) Beloved wife of the late Wilson Turner, much loved and cherished Mum to John and Denise, Raewyn and Les, Paul and Leanne, much loved Nana to Natasha, Jarrod, Danielle and David, Sam and Steph, Shaun and Peta, Shea and Kate, and special Old Nana to Ben, Zavier, Pippa, Tate, Alex, Eden and Iris. Will be in our thoughts forever. Love you Mum. A service for Shirley will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 12th October, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. All communications to the Turner family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
