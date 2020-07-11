|
McDONALD, Shirley May On July 8th 2020, peacefully at Te Mana Home and Hospital, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Mal and treasured mother of Christine, Mark, Debbie, Robyn, Suzanne and Linda. Loving "Gang" to her 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private family service is being held, though a celebration of Shirley's life will be held later. For details, please email Chrissy - [email protected] Shirley's family extend a huge thanks to the team at Te Mana for their care of Shirley over the years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020