Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May McDONALD

Add a Memory
Shirley May McDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Shirley May On July 8th 2020, peacefully at Te Mana Home and Hospital, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Mal and treasured mother of Christine, Mark, Debbie, Robyn, Suzanne and Linda. Loving "Gang" to her 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private family service is being held, though a celebration of Shirley's life will be held later. For details, please email Chrissy - [email protected] Shirley's family extend a huge thanks to the team at Te Mana for their care of Shirley over the years.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -