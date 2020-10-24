|
BYCROFT, Shirley May (nee Wilson). Born 30 May 1932. Died 21 October 2020, peacefully at Bert Sutcliffe Village.Beloved wife of the late Ken Bycroft. Much loved mum of Jennifer and Robert, mother-in-law of Simon and Leanne, grandma of Keri, Luke, Alex, Hugo and James, and great-grandma of Jack and Eva. Forever in our hearts. With grateful appreciation to the staff at Bert Sutcliffe Home for their tireless care of a special person. Funeral will be held on Wednesday 28 October at 3:30 pm, at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services,185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice NZ in Shirley's memory.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020