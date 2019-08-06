|
|
|
ADLER, Shirley May (nee Voss). Passed away suddenly on Saturday 3rd August 2019. Dearly loved wife of Neville, mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Murray, Robert and Carol, Steven and Carmen and Tracy. Nana to 10 grandchildren. Loved sister of Joan (deceased ), Raymond, Carol and Helen. Special thanks to St John and Taumarunui Fire Brigade. A service for Shirley will be held in the Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel 34 Huia Street on Friday 9th August at 12 noon, followed by interment in the Taumarunui Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John can be left in the receptacle provided in the chapel. Communications to 160 Taringamotu Road Taumarunui 3994. Taumarunui Funeral Services F. D. A. N. Z.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019