MCLEOD, Shirley Mary (nee Wright). 31 July 1928 - 6 August 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother, friend and grandma of Catherine, Gary, Emma and Josh, James and Cat (Melbourne) and Ross, Pauline, Ryan and Cathy, Scott and Julie, Roanna and Shane (Tauranga). Treasured great grandma of Madeleine, Matilda, Harriet, Ella and Sophie. Together again - Rest in Peace. Special thanks to the hospital team at Bob Owens Retirement Village for their compassionate care. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday 14 August at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hearing New Zealand. Communications to the McLeod Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020