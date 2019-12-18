|
WALDEGRAVE, Shirley Margaret (nee Gissing). Born May 16th 1938 and passed away on December 14th 2019. Dearly loved wife to John, precious mother to daughter Simone and step- daughter Suzanne and adored grandmother to Jessica, Matthew, Daniel, Lucy, and Alice. Your fun loving and powerfully bright personality touched us all. You will be profoundly missed and never forgotten. Please join us to celebrate Shirl the Pearl at 11.00am on Friday December 20th at Bishop Selwyn Chapel, Parnell. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019