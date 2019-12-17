Home

Waihi Funeral Services Ltd
8 Devon St
Waihi , Waikato
07-863 8791
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Waihi Seventh Day Adventist Church
corner of Canon Street and Parry Palm Avenue
Waihi
Shirley Margaret (Wright) NILSSON

Shirley Margaret (Wright) NILSSON Notice
NILSSON, Shirley Margaret (nee Wright). On December 15, 2019 peacefully at Waihi Lifecare. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rodney (Bud). Much loved mother and mother in-law of Carol and Doug Fraser, Stuart and Michelle, and Dianne. Loved grandmother of Dan and Jess, Chris and Aimee, Sam and Shanai, and Crystal, and great grandmother of Tama, Ryan, Kelly; Indie, Kobe; Maddox, Kahli-Rose; and Dominic. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Waihi Seventh Day Adventist Church, corner of Canon Street and Parry Palm Avenue, Waihi on Friday December 20 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Communications to the Nilsson family, 40 Mataura Road, Waihi 3610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
