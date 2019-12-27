Home

RICHARDSON, Shirley Margaret Louise. Passed away on December 22, 2019 peacefully at Tasman Care Home, Henderson. Aged 83 years. Gratefully surrounded by loving caregivers. Devoted mother to Mark, April and Darrell and stepmother to Laurel, Greg and Kathy Ross. Grandmother to Drake, Haley and Aprielle. Beloved auntie of Scott Fitzgerald and other nephews and nieces in Toronto, Canada. Sister of Bill and the late Jack and Jean Richardson. Shirley longed for reunion in heaven with her beloved husband Larry Ross. A service will be held in Morrisons Garden Chapel 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11.00am. All communications to Morrrisons Funeral Directors 725 Mount Albert Road, Royal Oak or to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
