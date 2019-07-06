Home

Shirley Margaret HOWELL

Shirley Margaret HOWELL Notice
HOWELL, Shirley Margaret. 6 July1947 - 1 July 2019, Beloved wife of the late Keith, cherished and adored Mum and Mum-in-law to Murray and Shevaughn, Michelle and Iian. Loved and cherished Grandma and Mema to Cheyenne, Chanelle, and Tayla-Rae', Step Grandma to Charne' and Step Gt Grandma to Jordan. "We will miss you so much, you have left such a hole in our hearts that will never be filled". A service for Shirley will be held in All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Purewa, on Tuesday 9 July at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
