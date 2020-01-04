Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Otumoetai Baptist Church
241 Otumoetai Rd
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GRIFFITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret (Farmilo) GRIFFITH


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Shirley Margaret (Farmilo) GRIFFITH Notice
GRIFFITH, Shirley Margaret (nee Farmilo). 26 September 1951 - 3 January 2020 Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Neil and mother of Joanne and Paul Beets, Michelle and Hugh Patrickson and Sharyn and Adam Steele. Adored Grandma of Joel, Caitlin, Sophie, Joshua, Xavier and Faith. A service for Shirley will be held at the Otumoetai Baptist Church, 241 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 8 January at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice P O Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Griffith family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -