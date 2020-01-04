|
GRIFFITH, Shirley Margaret (nee Farmilo). 26 September 1951 - 3 January 2020 Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Neil and mother of Joanne and Paul Beets, Michelle and Hugh Patrickson and Sharyn and Adam Steele. Adored Grandma of Joel, Caitlin, Sophie, Joshua, Xavier and Faith. A service for Shirley will be held at the Otumoetai Baptist Church, 241 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 8 January at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice P O Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Griffith family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020