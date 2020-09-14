Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Saint Matthew's Church
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret CLARK

Add a Memory
Shirley Margaret CLARK Notice
CLARK, Shirley Margaret. Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on the 12th Sep 2020. Dearly loved wife for over 56 years of Ron. Loved mum of Bryan and Lynda, Pauline and Peter, the late Raymond, Garry and Karen, Paul and Donna. Loved Grandmother and great Grandmother of many. A service for Shirley will be held on Thursday 17th September,10.30am, at Saint Matthew's Church, Morrinsville. We thank the wonderful and dedicated staff at Te Aroha Community and District Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Te Aroha Community & District Hospital this can be left at the church. All communications to the Clark family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -