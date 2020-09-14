|
CLARK, Shirley Margaret. Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on the 12th Sep 2020. Dearly loved wife for over 56 years of Ron. Loved mum of Bryan and Lynda, Pauline and Peter, the late Raymond, Garry and Karen, Paul and Donna. Loved Grandmother and great Grandmother of many. A service for Shirley will be held on Thursday 17th September,10.30am, at Saint Matthew's Church, Morrinsville. We thank the wonderful and dedicated staff at Te Aroha Community and District Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Te Aroha Community & District Hospital this can be left at the church. All communications to the Clark family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020