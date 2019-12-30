Home

Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
0800 141 568
Shirley Mae (Herron) STONE

Shirley Mae (Herron) STONE Notice
STONE, Shirley Mae (nee Herron). (previously of Papakura). Passed away peacefully on 24th December 2019 at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth in her 96th year. Wife of the Late Tom Stone. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Coryn Stone (and the late Alvine Stone) Gayelene and Lloyd Barlow and the Late Quona. Grandmother to Brett, Daphne, Marie and Craig and Great grandmother to her 9 great grandchildren. The family would very much like to thank Jean Sandel while Shirley was in their care during the last four years in both the rest home and hospital sections. All messages to the Stone family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. According to Shirley's wishes a private cremation was held in New Plymouth and her ashes will be interred with Tom in Morrinsville.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
