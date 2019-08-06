|
|
|
NICOL, Shirley Leonie. On Sunday 4 August 2019 after a short illness, aged 82. Loved wife of Gordon. Loved mother and mother in law of Sherryll and the late Neville Tobeck, and Dianne and Peter Cresswell. Loved Gran of Jaymie, Scott, Justine, Adam and Bryce. Great Granny of Saxon, Aiden, Keira and Quinn. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 8th August at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Messages please to the Nicol family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019