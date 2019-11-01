Home

Shirley Laurine (Smith) BLAKE

Shirley Laurine (Smith) BLAKE Notice
BLAKE, Shirley Laurine (nee Smith). On 30th October 2019 passed peacefully at Takanini Lodge. Adored wife to Maurice (Mossie), loved mother and mother-in-law of Steve and Helen, Elaine and Kevin, Jeff and Kristin, and Sandra and David. Cherished Nana of Michael, Tina, Leanne, Steve Jnr, Aimee, Lauren, Nicole, Julia, Shannon and Danielle. Special Great Nana to 14 Great Grandchildren. Our special thanks to the many nurses, doctors and staff who cared for Shirley at the Takanini Lodge. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home chapel, West Street, Tuakau at 1pm Tuesday 5th November.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
