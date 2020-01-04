Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley LATHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley LATHAM

Add a Memory
Shirley LATHAM Notice
LATHAM, Shirley. Peacefully in Matamata on Wednesday 1st January 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Louise, and Elaine and David. Treasured nana of her 7 grandchildren, and 18 and a half great grandchildren. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata, on Monday 20th January at 1pm. Messages to the Latham family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -