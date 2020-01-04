|
|
|
LATHAM, Shirley. Peacefully in Matamata on Wednesday 1st January 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Louise, and Elaine and David. Treasured nana of her 7 grandchildren, and 18 and a half great grandchildren. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata, on Monday 20th January at 1pm. Messages to the Latham family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020