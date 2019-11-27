Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Andrews Presbyterian Church
Henry Street
Blenheim
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley KILGOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley KILGOUR

Add a Memory
Shirley KILGOUR Notice
KILGOUR, Shirley. On 25 November 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Special friend of Jeanette and Henny Vervaart and fondly remembered by many. Messages to c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society c/- 8 Wither Road Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff at "The Oaks' and the Hospital Wing, Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Shirley. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Henry Street, Blenheim on Saturday 30 December at 11.00am followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -