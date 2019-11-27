|
|
|
KILGOUR, Shirley. On 25 November 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan. Special friend of Jeanette and Henny Vervaart and fondly remembered by many. Messages to c/- PO Box 9 Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society c/- 8 Wither Road Blenheim 7201 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. Special thanks to the staff at "The Oaks' and the Hospital Wing, Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Shirley. A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Henry Street, Blenheim on Saturday 30 December at 11.00am followed by interment at the Picton Cemetery. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 27, 2019