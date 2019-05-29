Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Shirley Kathleen Mary MEREDITH

MEREDITH, Shirley Kathleen Mary. Passed away peacefully at Tarahill Rest Home on 27th May 2019, aged 90. Loving wife of Leo, and mother to Katherine. Grandmother to Michael, Paul, Chris and their families. Requiem Mass will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday, 31st May 2019 at 12noon followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Meredith family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
