WILLAN, Shirley Joy. Passed away on the 31st of January 2020. Loved wife of the late Tom and the late Trevor. Loved mother of Glenda and Joanna, mother in law of Michael, grandmother of Ashlee, Caleb and Mikey and great grandmother of Jacob, Liam and Ivy. Loved sister of Tony and sister in law of Shirley. Mum you are so special to us and to everyone that knew you. There are no words to convey the huge hole that you have left in our lives. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday the 5th of February 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020