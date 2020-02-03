Home

Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
Shirley Joan RYCROFT

Shirley Joan RYCROFT Notice
RYCROFT, Shirley Joan. On January 31, 2020 peacefully at Sarah Selwyn Hospital, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Lyndsay, Deborah and Mark and the late Grant. Cherished Nan to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. "May she rest in peace" A service for Shirley will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 4 February 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Rycroft Family. c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
