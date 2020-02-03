|
|
|
RYCROFT, Shirley Joan. On January 31, 2020 peacefully at Sarah Selwyn Hospital, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Lyndsay, Deborah and Mark and the late Grant. Cherished Nan to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. "May she rest in peace" A service for Shirley will be held at the Central Park Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central park Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 4 February 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Rycroft Family. c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020