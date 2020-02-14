|
|
|
DOUGHTY, Shirley Joan. Passed away on 12th February 2020 aged 89, at Eventhorpe Rest Home.Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother in law of Lyn and Peter, Shiree and Chris. Loved Nana and Nannie Ruru of Nicola and Nick; Kyle and Chloe; Natalie and Matt; and Dalton and Keegan. Loved Great Grandmother of Lachlan, Edyn, Lincoln and Franco. "Will be sadly missed" A service to celebrate the life of Shirley will be held at the Te Aroha RSA, Rewi Street, Te Aroha on Monday 17th February 2020 at 1pm. All communications to the Doughty family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 14, 2020