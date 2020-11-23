Home

Shirley Jean JENKINS

Shirley Jean JENKINS In Memoriam
JENKINS, Shirley Jean. Sadly passed away 12 months ago yesterday (22 November 2019), aged 72. Much loved and respected wife of Graeme for over 40 years, wonderful mother to Julie and Rachael. Proud grandmother to Rachael's children Jaidyn and Declan. Shirley's infectious smile, laughter and guidance inspired our family, her three sisters, and our dear friends admirably. Although our grief is still very raw, family treasured memories bring solace, I am proud to have been her husband and we all miss her every day. Forever in our thoughts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
