JENKINS, Shirley Jean. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 22nd November 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Graeme. Mother of Julie Hanna, Rachael Moore. Grandmother to Jaidyn, Declan, Georgia and Charlotte. "She will be sadly missed by our entire family " A service for Shirley will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Saturday the 30th November 2019 at 11.00am. Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019