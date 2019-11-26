Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Shirley Jean JENKINS

Shirley Jean JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Shirley Jean. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 22nd November 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Graeme. Mother of Julie Hanna, Rachael Moore. Grandmother to Jaidyn, Declan, Georgia and Charlotte. "She will be sadly missed by our entire family " A service for Shirley will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Saturday the 30th November 2019 at 11.00am. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
