DURHAM, Shirley Isobel. Passed away peacefully in Whangarei Hospital, on 14 October 2019, aged 92 years old. Beloved wife of the late William. Loved mother of Diane, Pat and Christine. Cherished grandmother of Calle, Thandi, Jayde and Breeze and great grandmother of Riley, Miakoda, Amali, Nakoa and Kehu. Diane, Pat and Christine would like to invite family and friends to celebrate Shirley's life at, St. James Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, on Monday 21 October 2019, at 1.30pm. All communications to the 'Durham Family', email: [email protected] icloud.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019