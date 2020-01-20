Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Centre
Queen Street
Waiuku
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley MEEKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Isabel (Bella) MEEKINS

Add a Memory
Shirley Isabel (Bella) MEEKINS Notice
MEEKINS, Shirley Isabel (Bella). Passed away on 16th January 2020, at CHT Waiuku, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Brian (Lofty). Loved mother of Helen, Carol and Warwick. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at CHT Waiuku for their great care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Society would be appreciated and can be sent to PO Box 16185, Sandringham, Auckland 1351 or left at the service. A celebration of Isabel's life will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Thursday 23rd January, at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -