|
|
|
MEEKINS, Shirley Isabel (Bella). Passed away on 16th January 2020, at CHT Waiuku, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Brian (Lofty). Loved mother of Helen, Carol and Warwick. Loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at CHT Waiuku for their great care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinsons Society would be appreciated and can be sent to PO Box 16185, Sandringham, Auckland 1351 or left at the service. A celebration of Isabel's life will be held at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Thursday 23rd January, at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020