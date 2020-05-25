Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of St Christopher, HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley LAWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Irene (nee McAllister) (Shirl) LAWES

Add a Memory
Shirley Irene (nee McAllister) (Shirl) LAWES Notice
LAWES, Shirley Irene (Shirl) (nee McAllister). North Shore Hospital, 22nd May 2020. Dearly beloved and cherished wife of Bevan of 59 years, devoted and greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of: Murray and Tanya; Maxine and Andrew; Andrew and Jackie; Michael and Michelle. Treasured Nana of: Jacob; Kalib and Laura; Keziah; Seth; Amelie; Isabel; Molly (Angel); Elliott; and Charlie. Private Funeral 11 am at the Chapel of St Christopher, HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Thursday, 28 May 2020. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Heart Foundation and Child Cancer Foundation. All communications to Lawes Family; PO Box 220, Orewa 0946.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -