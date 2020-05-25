|
LAWES, Shirley Irene (Shirl) (nee McAllister). North Shore Hospital, 22nd May 2020. Dearly beloved and cherished wife of Bevan of 59 years, devoted and greatly loved mother and mother-in-law of: Murray and Tanya; Maxine and Andrew; Andrew and Jackie; Michael and Michelle. Treasured Nana of: Jacob; Kalib and Laura; Keziah; Seth; Amelie; Isabel; Molly (Angel); Elliott; and Charlie. Private Funeral 11 am at the Chapel of St Christopher, HMNZS Philomel, Devonport Naval Base, Thursday, 28 May 2020. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Heart Foundation and Child Cancer Foundation. All communications to Lawes Family; PO Box 220, Orewa 0946.
