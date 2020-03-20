Home

More Obituaries for Shirley COLE
Shirley Irene COLE

Shirley Irene COLE Notice
COLE, Shirley Irene. On Monday 16 March 2020, passed away at Summerset Karaka, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Sheryl, Marilyn and George, Raymond (deceased) and Darryl (deceased). Much loved nana to Clinton, Alysce and Brandon. Mum, the Lord stood by your bed, And saw your suffering face, To save you from more suffering and all that seemed unfair, He put His arms around you and took you in His care. A service for Shirley will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, cnr Walter MacDonald & Picton Streets, Howick, on Wednesday 1 April 2020 at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
