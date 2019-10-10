|
AITCHISON, Shirley Irene. On 8th October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Hugh Green Care Home. Much loved wife of the late Wallace, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Leanne and John Lloyd, and David, cherished and loved Nan of Glenn and Francisca, Rhys and Rebecca, Kent and Mel, Daniel and Laura, and Great Nan of Robyn. Forever in our hearts. A service for Shirley will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 12th October, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Special thanks to all the staff of Hugh Green for their loving care. All communications to the Aitchison family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019