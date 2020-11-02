|
BURROWS, Shirley Hilda (nee Sugden). Passed away peacefully at Powley House, Blockhouse Bay on 5 August 2020, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Alan and Sandra, Keith and Rita. Cherished nana of Michael, Anthony, Hayley, Samantha and Paul. Loved great-nana of 8. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at West Lynn Gardens, Parker Avenue, New Lynn on Friday 6 November at 11am. Never to be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020