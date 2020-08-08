|
|
|
BURROWS, Shirley Hilda (nee Sugden). Passed away peacefully at Powley House, Blockhouse Bay on 5 August 2020, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Alan and Sandra, Keith and Rita. Cherished nana of Michael, Anthony, Hayley, Samantha and Paul. Loved great-nana of 8. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at West Lynn Gardens, Parker Avenue, New Lynn on Friday 14 August at 11am. Never to be forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020