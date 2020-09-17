|
HILL, Shirley Hazel. 12 March 1933 - 16 September 2020 Passed away after a short illness, at Middlemore Hospital, on 16th September 2020. Much loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother in law of Bruce and Tracie Hill, Kathy and Graeme Edwards, Carolyn and Kevin Hawkins, and Valerie and Trevor Wilkie. Loved nana and great nana. Special thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Saturday 19th September, at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020