Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Hazel HILL


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Shirley Hazel HILL Notice
HILL, Shirley Hazel. 12 March 1933 - 16 September 2020 Passed away after a short illness, at Middlemore Hospital, on 16th September 2020. Much loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother in law of Bruce and Tracie Hill, Kathy and Graeme Edwards, Carolyn and Kevin Hawkins, and Valerie and Trevor Wilkie. Loved nana and great nana. Special thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital. A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Saturday 19th September, at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -