|
|
|
HAMPTON, Shirley. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12th January 2020, at Cambridge Oakdale, Leamington. Daughter of the late Dick & Lilian. Sister and sister-in-law of Joan & Roy Suisted, Nick & Barbara Harry, Kathleen & Russell (deceased) Badger and Alison (deceased) & Michael Sowter. Loved also by her nieces and nephews. "We will miss you". "Shirley is now together, forever in heaven with the Lord, whom she loved and served." A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 16th of January, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. All communications to The Hampton Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020