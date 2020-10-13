|
BROWN, Shirley Gracie. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday 11th October 2020 at the age of 82 after a long battle with cancer. Shirley was the wife of the late James Milton Brown and loving mother and mother-in-law to Geoff and Julie, Lyn and Brian, Peter and Sheree and Denise. Grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Shirley was a creative, talented, and beautiful lady who was loved by many and will be missed by all. There will be a private cremation with a small intimate ceremony on Wednesday afternoon 14th October. If you wish to attend or pass on your respects, please contact Peter 027 549 4987.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020