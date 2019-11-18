Home

C Little and Sons Ltd.
287 Manukau Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-638 9125
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 p.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Shirley Francis (formerly Harrison, Hadaway) BEATTIE

BEATTIE, Shirley Francis (formerly Harrison, nee Hadaway). On 15 November 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Bob Harrison (Auckland) and the late George Beattie (Callala Bay, NSW). Cherished mother of Michael Harrison (Birmingham, England), Deborah and Ian Pearce and Katrina Harrison. Devoted Grandma of her grand children. A Service will be held to celebrate Shirley's life at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 1pm Wednesday 20th November 2019. "Bright colours welcome"



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
