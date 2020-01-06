|
MCLOUGHLIN, Shirley Frances. Peacefully at Trinity Rest Home on Friday, 4 January 2020 aged 91. Dearly loved wife of Mac and the late Bernard Searle. Loved Mum of Patricia, the late Paul, and Marilyn and their respective families. Super gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister of Bernie, and Kevin. Messages to the Mcloughlin Family may be left on Shirley's tribute page eagars.co.nz/shirley. Funeral Mass for Shirley will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Hawera, on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 11am. A prayer vigil will be held in the church, Wednesday evening at 7pm. RIP Eagars Funerals New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020