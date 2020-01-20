Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Paul's Co-Operating Parish Church
Kensington Street
Putaruru
GIBB, Shirley Frances. Peacefully on the 19th January 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mother and mother in law to Heather and Laurie, Graham, Neil, Kevin and Donna. Treasured "Gran" to Evan, Alan, and Cathy; Josh and Melanie; Anna, Katya, and Alex; Gary-Jack, Huriana and Aidan, and "Gran" to her 19 great grandchildren. "A kind hearted giving lady" Donations to Rangiura Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Shirley will be held at the St Paul's Co- Operating Parish Church, Kensington Street, Putaruru on Thursday, the 23rd of January at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
